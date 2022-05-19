Megan Towers departs from John St. The agency's chief strategy officer first joined in 2007.

John St.’s Megan Towers is retiring after almost fifteen years with the agency, the past three of which she has spent as its chief strategy officer.

Towers joined the agency as a senior planner in 2007 and worked her way up within the strategy department, before joining the agency’s management team as co-director of strategic planning in 2014. In 2017, she was named executive director for strategy as part of a new management team revealed following the departure of founding partners Stephen Jurisic and Emily Bain.

“She lead much of the great work John St. is known for today,” says Arthur Fleischmann, group CEO of Ogilvy and John St. and country manager for WPP. “Her understanding of brands and human behaviour, and ability to simplify complexity, have made her one of the industry greats. Her humour, passion and honesty make her one of humankind’s greats.”

The agency has not named a successor for Towers, but “will be in a position very soon to name John St.’s new CSO,” he adds.