FleishmanHillard HighRoad hires a new tech lead Vanessa Cohen rejoins the agency as SVP and partner, part of its investments in sector experts.

FleishmanHillard HighRoad has hired Vanessa Cohen as SVP and partner to lead its technology practice in Canada.

Cohen will lead the agency’s group of technology specialists, which work with companies in both consumer and B2B technology, as well as digital lifestyle brands. She will also be part of the agency’s global technology leadership team. Though many of FHR’s clients are confidential depending on the nature of the work, the agency has previously worked with the likes of Softchoice and Samsung.

FHR was created in 2017 when Omnicom announced it would be merging FleishmanHillard with HighRoad. Angela Carmichael, president of FHR, points out that High Road specialized in technology communications, and says Cohen’s hiring both strengthens a part of the agency’s DNA and positions it to grow it leadership in the space.

It’s also part of a talent approach at FHR that is built around investing in sector experts to ensure high-growth areas are served by dedicated experts with deep industry knowledge.

Cohen previously spent six years at what was then High Road as a VP. After leaving the agency, she spent 11 years as an SVP at Proof. In terms of immediate priorities, Cohen says she will be targeting the agency’s efforts and “reimagine the way we work with clients who are increasingly looking for agencies that pursue change, instead of reacting to it.”