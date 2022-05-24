Telus delivers your own personal, reliable internet The telco uses a common pain point to translate an otherwise unseen perk of its fibre optic connection.

The pandemic has Canadians more reliant on a stable internet connection than ever before, leaving many to wonder if moments of lag are due to a problem on their end or if it’s because one of their neighbours is hogging all the bandwidth.

Unless, as Telus says in its latest campaign, you are using its fibre optic service.

A new spot, created by Cossette, shows just how much a neighbourhood’s internet infrastructure has to handle by bringing everyone together into one house. That helps get the point across that, sometimes, your internet isn’t always “your” internet, meaning that it might be being used for everything from streaming video to gaming to participating in a work meeting.

The major factors in helping Canadians choose their ISP remains price and convenience. To break that trend, one of the goals of the campaign was to communicate what might otherwise be a very technical and otherwise unseen benefit of Telus’ network in an easy-to-understand way. Many ISPs use a shared connection to deliver internet service when they have multiple customers in the same neighbourhood, which can lead to reduced speeds when people from multiple households are doing bandwidth-intensive tasks. But Telus uses a single node connected directly to each customer’s home for its fibre optic internet.

“This is obviously very tricky to communicate in a 30-second ad, but by dramatizing a common pain point – a laggy connection – we’re able to show the superior Internet and customer experience our network provides,” says Rob Daintree, director of marketing communications at Telus.

The campaign will run across TV, online video, social and OOH until mid-June. Cossette Media handled the buy.

While Telus is still supporting last month’s launch of its new social purpose-focused brand platform, it has also been supporting . In late April, the brand debuted a campaign featuring its signature cute animals to promote Stream+, an offering available to mobile customers that bundles subscriptions for several streaming services into one, more affordable package. Creative for that campaign was handled by The&Partnership.