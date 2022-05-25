Bud Light celebrates Pride with ‘camp’ Playing on the double meaning of the word, the brand's weekend-long gathering will encourage community and expression.

Bud Light is celebrating the 2SLGBTQ+ community and Pride this June with the launch of “Bud Light Camp,” a one-weekend, community- and ally-focused adult camp.

The camp will run the weekend of June 10 to 12 at a third-party campground two hours outside of Toronto – and builds on the brand’s longstanding support of Pride in Canada. It also plays on the dual meaning of “camp” – the other being the exaggerated and theatrical style of performance or fashion – in a bid to create a more inclusive environment where self-expression is encouraged among all attendees.

“Bud Light believes that everything is more fun when everyone brings their own unique energy,” said Mike D’Agostini, senior marketing director for Bud Light Canada. “It’s our mission to leave no one out and celebrate individuals being their most authentic selves. Through Bud Light Camp, we are championing LGBTQ+ community members and allies to live their truth, leaving only one question: whatever camp you’re in, you in?”

Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race runner-up and Canada’s Drag Race judge Brooke Lynn Hytes, the event will feature themed activities that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and allies, including arts and crafts, drag brunches, lip-sync consultations and an all-day beach party. A cast of influencers selected for their talent, reputations and expertise in the space will also take on the role of camp counsellors.

The camp will create “an inclusive and fun environment” for LGBTQ+ people, Hytes said. “It’s so important to celebrate our authentic selves, in a safe environment, especially for those individuals who might have struggled with their own self-acceptance at times.”

Until Friday, Canadians can visit a special microsite to enter for a chance to win tickets to attend the camp.

The camp coincides with other activations and promotions from Bud Light, including pop-ups in both Toronto and Vancouver and participation in the Toronto Pride parade.

Bud Light is also releasing limited-edition Pride cans across Canada in June, with a design bearing the tagline “celebrate everyone’s identity” and incorporating different pronouns. This year the brand is also providing a total of $100,000 to various LGBTQ+ organizations across the country, including Vancouver Pride, Pride Toronto, Calgary Outlink, OUTSaskatoon, Rainbow Resource Centre, The Community Centre for Gays and Lesbians of Montreal, Fierté Chaleur Pride, Pride Halifax and Pride St. Johns.