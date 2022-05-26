Publicis Toronto looks abroad for new ECD Vini Dalvi previously led campaigns for Apple at TBWA\Media Arts Lab.

Publicis Toronto has once again gone outside of Canada to bring on a new creative leader, hiring Vini Dalvi as its new ECD.

Dalvi was previously creative director at TBWA\Media Arts Lab in London, where he oversaw Apple campaigns in the U.K. and EMEA markets. Prior to that, he had experience in other Publicis offices, working on the creative teams in London and Italy with clients such as Heineken, Renault and Diesel.

This is the second time in roughly 12 months that Publicis has looked internationally for creative leadership, having hired former FCB Brazil CCO Joanna Monteiro to be its own CCO around this same time in 2021.

Monteiro says Dalvi’s hiring will bring “fresh creativity” into the agency’s work and reflects its “dedication to creativity and strategy” as it continues to evolve. When Monteiro was hired, president Brett McIntosh told strategy that the agency was pursuing a growth plan that involved making creativity a bigger engine for the agency’s growth and leaning into work that was stretching outside of Canada.

Publicis began the year by starting a new major assignment as creative AOR for Canadian Tire.