Content partner session: Design drives effectiveness How this overlooked element can take your content to the next level.

In the race to get the story right, marketers often fail to give enough attention to an important element of driving engagement and effectiveness with their content marketing – design.

Listen in as Sean Stanleigh, Head of Globe Content Studio, and Aashish Arora, Interactive Designer of Globe Content Studio, discuss why design is as important as storytelling and how to leverage it across different platforms.