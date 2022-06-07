Havergal College selects Angry Butterfly as AOR The agency will help develop a new campaign and marketing strategy for the historic all-girls school.

Toronto private school Havergal College has awarded its AOR assignment to Angry Butterfly following an RFP process.

The school, which is one of the leaders in independent education for girls, was “impressed” by Angry Butterfly’s proposal, which “took it to another level” by “presenting their vision for our school,” says Antonietta Mirabelli, executive director of communications and marketing for Havergal. That vision will underpin the agency’s work as it looks to launch a new creative campaign in the fall of this year, with additional marketing activations planned throughout the year across various channels.

Havergal has more than a century of history to draw upon and is a leader among the GTA’s competitive independent all-girls’ education sector.

“The way in which Havergal is at the forefront of modern education while simultaneously anchored in history and tradition is an exciting combination,” explains Graham Candy, partner and chief strategy officer with Angry Butterfly. “It provides a rich foundation to fuse modernity and tradition into a compelling marketing strategy, which we look forward to collaborating on.”

The win is the latest for Angry Butterfly, that has also picked up clients including Roar Beverages and Ivey Business School (the latter in partnership with NFA) since its launch last year.