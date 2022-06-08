Bimbo Canada goes Jurassic with cross-category promo Velociraptors and t-rexes are front and centre in a giveaway activating across the company's bread and snack brands.

When Bimbo Canada decided to launch a summer promotion of cinematic proportions, it looked back. Way back.

The CPG brand – known for brands like Dempsters, Villaggio, Takis and the Vachon snack portfolio – has paired up with the Jurassic film franchise in a bid to take a massive bite out of consumers’ summer shopping lists. Starting from the Victoria Day long weekend, it has rolled out specialized packaging and in-store promotional elements, including full-scale dino displays. These are being supported by a movie offer starting on June 9 – when Jurassic World Dominion launches in theatres – and running through to August, while supplies last.

“We really thought that it’s about time to create something exciting, that can be brought to life in-store, and also give back to our consumers by giving them a really strong movie offer that they can go and enjoy with their families,” says Karena van Kippersluis, senior manager of shopper marketing and promotions at Bimbo Canada. “We started doing cross-category programs because we have a much larger portfolio now. We have chips and snack cakes – and this is a really good opportunity to bring it all together. It really does jump in-store, so our retailers have gotten on board, giving it prime position.”

Bimbo acquired Canada Bread in 2014, followed by purchasing Saputo’s bakery division the following year.

Among the participating products in the promotion are Bimbo’s Twinkie line of snack cakes and Takis tortilla chips, both of which have had their packaging updated to include images of the velociraptor character Blue. Its bread and bun products – under Pom, Villagio and Dempsters brands – feature the T-rex.

When consumers purchase one of the bread or bun products, one of the Hostess products and one of the Takis products, they can take their receipt, upload it online and spin a virtual wheel for a guaranteed free adult or child movie ticket, or a buy one get one offer for adults or kids.

Bimbo paired with the Jurassic brand because “it really has that longevity,” van Kippersluis says. That also meant it had a range of characters – and dinosaurs – that could be put front and centre in striking displays and packages.

“There’s been a number of movies now, spanning many generations, and we have a wide portfolio of products that appeal to all different consumers,” she explains. “That was the most exciting thing for us when we started having these conversations.”

The offer was developed directly with NBC and the agency the film studio uses in Canada, Brand Extreme. It is being promoted across the CPG’s various social channels by its brand teams. “We’re really tried to leverage all of the activities going on with each of our brands during this period, and we’re making sure they’re all communicating the same message about this great offer,” van Kippersluis says.