Zulu Alpha Kilo launches media offering Alicia Petralia has been hired to lead Zulumatic Media, which is connecting media to the creative process.

Zulu Alpha Kilo is getting into the media business with Zulumatic Media.

The digital-first offering is geared towards having a stronger connection between creativity and media to find more opportunities during the planning process, connecting with audiences in more effective ways and generating breakthrough results. While the team’s capabilities have started on the digital front, Zulumatic is able to go wherever is needed to pursue client goals, and has also activated in traditional TV and OOH channels.

“As a company founded on the power of creativity, our move into media is all about creative excellence and getting closer to audiences and consumers,” said Zak Mroueh, Zulu’s CCO and founder.

Alicia Petralia, head of media at Zulu Alpha Kilo, adds that bringing media and creative together allows it to react faster to campaign results and social conversation.

The agency hired Alicia Petralia to lead Zulumatic in April, coming off of more than two years as digital media director at Bensimon Byrne. She also brings experience from Initiative and Mindshare, and has worked with clients including RBC, Tim Hortons and Manulife. Besides Petralia, there are five full-time staff working on the Zulumatic team, with plans to grow further.

Zulumatic has been gearing up for its public launch over the better part of the last year, working with clients like the Responsible Gambling Council. Other existing Zulu clients have signed on, including Medline Canada, D2L and recently won University Health Network.

The idea of bringing media and creative closer together isn’t a new one for Zulu. Last year, production and content arm Zulubot becameÂ the first Canadian agency to partner with Snap to build AR products.

Outside of media, Zulu Alpha Kilo has also been growing on the creative front, opening an office in Vancouver and making some major appointments to guide its work.