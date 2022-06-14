Domino’s Pizza taps Lg2 as its Canadian AOR The agency will lead creative and strategy for the pizza QSR, which is looking to grow its business in this market.

Domino’s Pizza will be cooking up a fresh approach for the Canadian market and it has brought on Lg2 as its creative and strategic partner for the endeavour.

Lg2 won the assignment through a competitive review process. It is an open-ended mandate that will leverage the agency’s strategic, communications, design and digital capabilities, a spokesperson for Lg2 tells strategy.

The QSR pizza chain, which has 574 stores and more than 10,000 employees in Canada, is looking to grow its business across the country.

Ken Harrison, who was appointed CMO of Domino’s Pizza of Canada in late 2021, says the agency was able to “demonstrate their deep knowledge of the market and our consumers, as well as the added strategic and creative value they would bring to our brand.”

“As one of the most admired brands in the world, we look forward to helping them grow in the Canadian market by bringing our high level of creativity to their already successful marketing track record,” says Jeremy Gayton, president of Lg2 Toronto.

The Domino’s account will be led out of the agency’s Toronto office, with support from its Quebec City office for certain markets, the spokesperson confirms. Lg2 will manage the account with existing staff.