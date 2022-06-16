Guru sets its sights on going across Canada this summer The energy drink is looking to better connect a national consumer base with its better-for-you positioning.

Guru Organic Energy is expanding on its better-for-you positioning with an omnichannel campaign that focuses on expanding its core “Good Energy” message nationally.

Called “Good Energy for the Everyday,” the new work was developed with agency partner Sid Lee and further positions Guru as the better-for-you option in a crowded category. That differentiator has been the brand’s key point of focus in its marketing for much of the past year.

But the campaign is also designed to help Guru connect with “our diverse consumer base, coast to coast,” while touting its “radically inclusive values and unique brand ethos,” says Carl Goyette, president and CEO of the energy drink brand. Based in Quebec, Guru has built strong brand awareness in its home province, but has been making new investments into replicating that across Canada.

“There is no better time than the summer to launch a good energy campaign. We can all feel the good energy as the weather is improving, festivals are picking up and the number of good energy occasions are on the rise,” Amal Gayed, VP of brand and insights for Guru, told strategy. “Summer is peak season for energy drinks, so it was important for us to come on strong and set ourselves apart.”

The campaign will appear on digital and social, OOH, and in store with support from influencers, sampling and events, and partnerships and sponsorships. It ladders up to the brand’s summer sponsorship strategy; the brand will be activating at many festivals and events this summer, including Montreal’s Mural, the Calgary Folk Music Festival, KitsFest in Vancouver, and the Vegandale Festival in Toronto.

It has also partnered with CTV and will be featured in segments on the network’s Amazing Race Canada this summer, which Gayed says fits with the idea of being active and “striving to become a better version of ourselves.”

The campaign is national in scope, Gayed says, but will focus on a selection of key cities that include Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, the GTA, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver. Sid Lee Media handled the planning and buying and Pelican handled PR.