Chipotle rolls out its Rewards program in Canada The QSR is the latest to pursue the opportunities in digital loyalty with a focus on personalization and convenience.

Chipotle is offering up new rewards to Canadians as it becomes the latest QSR to bolster its digital loyalty offering.

The program, which boasts a membership of 28 million stateside after only three years, is now open to Canadians, offering members the opportunity to earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online or in the app.

As an extra enticement to attract members, Chipotle Rewards includes free chips and guacamole after the first purchase as a member and a surprise birthday reward every year. Chipotle Rewards members can also earn extra points and collect achievement badges.

“The pandemic forced our industry to make loyalty more of a priority,” admits Jason Scoggins, Chipotle’s senior director of loyalty and CRM. He tells strategy that for many companies, loyalty programs were the only opportunity brands had to build a connection with their customers during lockdowns.

“Because of this, more resources have been allocated to create enhanced, customer-centric loyalty programs,” Scoggins notes. “We are focused on creating a personalized program with gamified experiences to supercharge our superfans.”

Scoggins tells strategy the brand spent a lot of time researching the Canadian market and benchmarking some of the best loyalty programs in the country before it began designing what Chipotle Rewards would look like here.

As Scoggins explains, personalization and convenience are a priority for loyalty members. “They want the flexibility to choose how they redeem points, earn Extras by participating in challenges, and achieve badges for their achievements,” he says.

The QSR also communicates with Chipotle Rewards members through email and app notifications, becoming part of the marketing system it uses to support promotions and launches.

To coincide with Pride Month, guests ordering digitally can also round up their bill to the next highest dollar amount to donate to Chipotle’s nonprofit partner, Egale Canada.

Chipotle operates 28 restaurants in British Columbia and Ontario, with a location just recently opened in Toronto’s Liberty Village. Scoggins says these demonstrate the same economic performance as its restaurants in the U.S., where the chain is very popular, having just opened its 3,000th location this February.

CEO Brian Niccol announced that the fast casual brand had ambitions of operating 7,000 restaurants in North America, up from its prior goal of 6,000, and that it’s going after the small town market.