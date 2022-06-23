Cannes 2002: Canada wins Lions in four categories Rethink's work with Middle Child and Carat won in PR and Media, respectively, while FCB and Zulu won in Direct and Social.

Two Heinz Ketchup campaigns that have already earned creative agency Rethink some Lions this year have added to their hardware, coming in categories where partner agencies worked hard to make the creative ideas come to life and reach their intended audiences.

“The Hot Dog Pact” won in a Silver Lion in PR, an area where the agency worked with agency Middle Child. The campaign to get hot dog and bun companies aligned on package sizes garnered the equivalent of $13.1 million in earned media, with 1.2 billion impressions across all paid and organic media channels.

Meanwhile, the “Draw Ketchup” campaign won Canada’s only Bronze Lion in Media, where buying was handled by Carat. The campaign played on the idea that most people, when asked to draw a bottle of ketchup, draw a bottle of Heinz. The media plan involved getting the actual drawings sourced during the development of the campaign placed across billboards, print ads and even on store shelves.

Zulu Alpha Kilo’s “The Tough Turban” added a Bronze Lion to those it has already won for in PR, where the agency worked with Select PR. The category also brought DDB Canada its first Lion of the year, a Bronze for “Blacked Out History” for the Ontario Black History Society. The campaign literally blacked out the non-Black parts of history textbooks, drawing attention to how it is often overlooked in the province’s curriculum.

The Social & Influencer category also saw Zulu Alpha Kilo win a Silver Lion for “The Micropedia of Microaggressions.” The campaign – created with a group of organizations including The Black Business and Professional Association, The Canadian Congress on Diversity and Workplace Equity, Pride at Work and Toronto Metropolitan University’s Diversity Institute – was built around an online database of hundreds of microaggressions people face in their daily lives, aiming to educate people on words and actions they may not even realize are discriminatory and reinforce systemic racism.

“The Hot Dog Pact” also earned Rethink a Bronze in the Social & Influencer Lions for how the campaign travelled across social media on its way to over 35,000 petition signatures.

Finally, FCB Canada picked up Canada’s only win in Direct with a Silver Lion for “Dream Drop,” a campaign for Lotto Max that turned a merch line into scanable lottery tickets.

The Direct Grand Prix was awarded to “Less Talk, More Bitcoin,” created by Accenture for Coinbase. The campaign used the crypto trading platform’s 60-second spot during the Super Bowl – where many crypto trading platforms attempted to stand out – to do nothing more than show a QR code that bounced around like a screen saver. When visiting the link, many people were able to redeem an offer for the equivalent to $15 in Bitcoin, though traffic led the website to crash (fun fact: that $15 in Bitcoin is worth roughly $8.30 today).

The PR Grand Prix was awarded to BBDO Belgium for “The Breakaway,” a campaign for Decathlon that previously won the Grand Prix in Creative Strategy. As part of the retailer’s goal of making sport accessible to everyone, it provided virtual cycling platform Zwift to 11 inmates in a Belgian prison and had them form a cycling team. By competing with thousands of riders throughout the world, who did not know they were competing against convicted criminals, the goal was to remove stigma and help the inmates better reintegrate into society.

The Media Grand Prix also went to a campaign that was picking up its second of the year: AMV BBDO’s “Hope Reef” for Sheba Pet, which previously won in Industry Craft. The pet food brand’s campaign was the start of a project to restore coral reefs – including one that was done in a way that it spelled the word “hope” so large it could be seen on Google Earth.

And, not to be outdone, “The Unfiltered History Tour” by Dentsu Creative for Vice World News was given the Grand Prix in Social & Influencer, its third after previously winning in Radio & Audio and Brand Experience & Activation. Created to promote Vice World News, the augmented reality experience was a take on the traditional museum audio tour. However, this tour was created without the knowledge of the British Museum, as it took a critical look at the history of British colonialism and how it was represented by the artifiacts on display, many of which have been the subject of numerous attempts to have them returned to their original peoples.

