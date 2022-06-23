Cannes 2022: Two more nominations on the last round of shortlists There was no Canadian work shortlisted in Sustainable Development, but Bensimon Byrne and Rethink picked up nods in Film.

The final two shortlists for the 2022 Cannes Lions brought two final spots for Canadian agencies, both of which came in the Film Lions.

One of those was for Bensimon Byrne’s “Day After Day” for White Ribbon.

The campaign, which previously won a Bronze Lion in Film Craft for its sound design, dove into the rise of domestic violence during pandemic lockdowns. The short film spoke directly to men, attempting to show them the impact of their actions on those around them and that there was a way to deal with the stress and thoughts they were going through, and that they didn’t need to seek help alone, so long as they committed to change.

Rethink, meanwhile, added one more nomination to those it has already picked up for the Heinz Ketchup “Draw Ketchup” campaign. The campaign has already won two Gold Lions at Cannes this year in the Creative Strategy and Print categories.

There was no Canadian work on the Sustainable Development Goals Lions, which aim to recognize work that positively impacts the world in line with the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Lions in these categories will be awarded on Friday, along with those in Glass and Titanium.

Film (2)

Bensimon Byrne

White Ribbon, “Day After Day”

Not-for-profit/Charity/Government

Partners: Untitled Films, Alter Ego, Berkeley, Fort York VFX, Rooster Post Production, Jigsaw Casting

Rethink

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Draw Ketchup”

Food & Drink



Partners: Carat Toronto, Starcom Chicago, Salt XC, The Colony Project, Vapor Music Group, R+D Productions