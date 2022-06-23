Cannes Digest: The latest totals as the festival enters the home stretch There are 24 chances for Canadian agencies to win more Lions on Thursday.

On Wednesday, FCB Canada, Ogilvy and Rethink got some hard-fought Gold Lions in Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy, two of the most competitive at the festival.

The agencies also got some Silvers and Bronzes, as did Juniper Park\TBWA.

Meanwhile, the Commerce and Experience Lions also helped FCB, Rethink and Zulu Alpha Kilo add to their Lion totals.

The final pair of shortlists were released on Thursday morning, bringing a nomination each for Bensimon Byrne and Rethink in Film.

The makes for a total of 95 nominations for Canadian agencies in the 2022 Cannes Lions.

Of those, 24 came in the categories that will be awarded during Thursday afternoon’s Lions gala: Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR and Social & Influencer.

Canadian Lion wins (by category)

Brand Experience & Activation: 4 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Creative B2B: 0 Shortlists

Creative Business Transformation: 0 Shortlists

Creative Commerce: 4 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Creative Data: 5 Shortlists

Creative Effectiveness: 7 Shortlists, 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Creative Strategy: 4 Shortlists, 2 Gold

Design: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze

Digital Craft: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Direct: 6 Shortlists

Entertainment: 1 Shortlist

Entertainment for Music: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze

Entertainment for Sport: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze

Film: 2 Shortlists

Film Craft: 4 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Glass: 2 Shortlists

Health & Wellness: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Industry Craft: 2 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Innovation: 1 Shortlist

Media: 4 Shortlists

Mobile: 0 Shortlists

Outdoor: 6 Shortlists, 2 Bronze

Pharma: 0 Shortlists

Radio & Audio: 0 Shortlists

PR: 3 Shortlists

Print & Publishing: 5 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Social & Influencer: 6 Shortlists

Sustainable Development Goals: 0 Shortlists

Titanium: 1 Shortlist

Canadian Lion wins (by agency)

Rethink: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze

FCB Canada: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Gold, 3 Bronze

Ogilvy Toronto: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

BBDO Canada: 1 Gold

Jam3: 1 Silver

Performance Art: 1 Silver

Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze

Cossette: 1 Bronze

Gut Toronto: 1 Bronze

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Bronze

Publicis Canada: 1 Bronze

Sid Lee: 1 Bronze

Taxi: 1 Bronze