Cannes Digest: The latest totals as the festival enters the home stretch
There are 24 chances for Canadian agencies to win more Lions on Thursday.
On Wednesday, FCB Canada, Ogilvy and Rethink got some hard-fought Gold Lions in Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy, two of the most competitive at the festival.
The agencies also got some Silvers and Bronzes, as did Juniper Park\TBWA.
Meanwhile, the Commerce and Experience Lions also helped FCB, Rethink and Zulu Alpha Kilo add to their Lion totals.
The final pair of shortlists were released on Thursday morning, bringing a nomination each for Bensimon Byrne and Rethink in Film.
The makes for a total of 95 nominations for Canadian agencies in the 2022 Cannes Lions.
Of those, 24 came in the categories that will be awarded during Thursday afternoon’s Lions gala: Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR and Social & Influencer.
Canadian Lion wins (by category)
Brand Experience & Activation: 4 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Creative B2B: 0 Shortlists
Creative Business Transformation: 0 Shortlists
Creative Commerce: 4 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Creative Data: 5 Shortlists
Creative Effectiveness: 7 Shortlists, 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Creative Strategy: 4 Shortlists, 2 Gold
Design: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze
Digital Craft: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver
Direct: 6 Shortlists
Entertainment: 1 Shortlist
Entertainment for Music: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze
Entertainment for Sport: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze
Film: 2 Shortlists
Film Craft: 4 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Glass: 2 Shortlists
Health & Wellness: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze
Industry Craft: 2 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Innovation: 1 Shortlist
Media: 4 Shortlists
Mobile: 0 Shortlists
Outdoor: 6 Shortlists, 2 Bronze
Pharma: 0 Shortlists
Radio & Audio: 0 Shortlists
PR: 3 Shortlists
Print & Publishing: 5 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze
Social & Influencer: 6 Shortlists
Sustainable Development Goals: 0 Shortlists
Titanium: 1 Shortlist
Canadian Lion wins (by agency)
Rethink: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze
FCB Canada: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Gold, 3 Bronze
Ogilvy Toronto: 1 Gold, 1 Silver
BBDO Canada: 1 Gold
Jam3: 1 Silver
Performance Art: 1 Silver
Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze
Cossette: 1 Bronze
Gut Toronto: 1 Bronze
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Bronze
Publicis Canada: 1 Bronze
Sid Lee: 1 Bronze
Taxi: 1 Bronze