Cannes Lions 2022: Juniper Park\TBWA wins Gold Glass Lion Rethink and FCB also added Agency of the Year recognition to their accolades.

Juniper Park\TBWA’s “Signal For Help,” created for the Canadian Women’s Foundation, one of only eight Lions awarded by this year’s Glass Lions jury, taking a Gold in the category aimed at fighting issues of inequality and prejudice.

Abusers will often control and monitor the communications and digital activity of their victims. During COVID-19 lockdowns, that made it even more difficult for victims to escape their situations and find help, so the campaign created a hand signal that people could use on things like Zoom calls or while out in public to let others know they need help.

The Glass Grand Prix was given to DDB Mexico’s “Data Tienda” for WeCapital, which previously won the Grand Prix in Creative Data. Low-income women in Mexico were not able to access loans for school or to start a business, as they lacked a credit history due to men in the country typically controlling finances. However, they had previously received loans from businesses in their neighborhoods, so WeCapital collected both accounting records and qualitative data from small businesses in Mexico that had given these loans when prompted in a chat with a WhatsApp bot, creating a credit score for them.

In Film, Rethink managed to add one last Lion to those picked up for “Draw Ketchup,” this one a Bronze.

The Film jury awarded a pair of Grand Prix this year: one to 4Creative for the latest Channel 4 “Super. Human.” campaign, and the other to Smuggler for Apple’s “Escape From The Office.”

The latest campaign promoting Channel 4′s broadcasts of the Paralympic Games took a look what the athletes go through in order to reach the podium, even the moments that aren’t so glamorous.

In a nearly nine-minute video, “Escape From The Office” featured four co-workers – the office “underdogs” who’ve appeared in Apple ads in the past – trying to get away from their nightmare boss by starting their own company. The spot then follows them from the struggles of getting an idea off the ground to the highs of their old boss making an offer to buy the company, showing how Apple products can help along the way.

“Draw Ketchup” was not among the six campaigns awarded in the Titanium Lions, given to big ideas that deliver “game-changing” creativity.

The Titanium Grand Prix was awarded to “Long Live The Prince,” a campaign by Engine for EA Sports and the Kiyan Prince Foundation.

Kiyan Prince was a member of the Queens Park Rangers’ youth club when he was fatally stabbed at the age of 15, after which his father Mark set up a foundation in his name to combat knife crime and youth violence.

In order to encourage youth to live up to their full potential, Engine worked with technology company Framestore, as well as Prince’s friends, family and teammates, to imagine where Prince’s potential would have taken him. They created a model of what Prince would have looked like at age 30, and he was then put into EA’s wildly popular FIFA 2021 game on the Queen’s Park Rangers’ roster. But to make the campaign truly holistic, athletic fashion company JD Group used Prince’s likeness as a spokesman in out-of-home ads, and Topps released Prince’s own trading card.

There were no Canadian entries shortlisted in the Sustainable Development Goals Lions, which recognize society-changing work that contributes to the United Nations’ 2030 Goals for Sustainable Development.

The Grand Prix in that category went to “The Missing Chapter,” a campaign created by Leo Burnett Mumbai for period brand Whisper. Periods remain a highly taboo subject in India, so much so that millions of girls drop out of school because they aren’t told by family or in school how to use period products. The campaign aimed to correct that with a single, red textbook page that explain the physiology of menstruation and how to use a pad, which was eventually placed into textbooks after first being place in ads place in locations where youth of puberty age would see them.

The final award show was also where Cannes revealed its “Of The Year” winners, based on their performance in this year’s award.

Brooklyn’s We Believers was named Independent Agency of the Year, but Rethink was named Strategy Agency of the Year for its wins and shortlist nominations in the Strategy awards track. The agency did not have any nominations in Creative Effectiveness, but had a Gold Lion and a shortlist spot in Creative Strategy.

FCB Canada was also the top-ranked agency in the Strategy categories across the Festival, being named Strategy Agency of the Year. The agency had a Gold and Bronze in Creative Effectiveness, as well as a Gold in Creative Strategy. Across categories, Dentsu Creative was named Agency of the Year.

Rethink was also the third-ranked Independent Agency Network of the Year, with Serviceplan taking first. All told, the agency picked up two Gold Lions, three Silver Lions and seven Bronze Lions at this year’s festival.

Network of the Year was given to Ogilvy, helped by Ogilvy Toronto’s two wins in Creative Effectiveness. FCB was the second-place network – helped by two Gold, two Silver and five Bronze from its Canadian office – while DDB Canada’s Bronze in PR helped its parent network take third.

Film

BRONZE

Rethink

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Draw Ketchup”

Food & Drink



Partners: Carat Toronto, Starcom Chicago, Salt XC, The Colony Project, Vapor Music Group, R+D Productions

Glass

GOLD

Juniper Park\TBWA

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”