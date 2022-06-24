Jameson is making more time for social occasions The whiskey brand creates its own version of happy hour, promoting it by lighting Toronto in green every night for a month.

Jameson Irish Whiskey is celebrating the return of in-restaurant drinking and dining by turning Toronto green.

From June 29 to July 27, five of Toronto’s most popular patios will be lit in green from 9 to 10 p.m. every evening. Digital projections and screens will be lit up in the same shade as well to spread the hour throughout the city.

The execution adds a promotional element to Jameson’s “Widen the Circle” campaign, which aims to foster inclusiveness by encouraging people to invite new friends for a drink. The happy hour-style “#JamesonHour” will include a specially-curated menu featuring the brand’s own “Irish Lemonade” cocktail at the partner bars, with the green displays also building awareness for the promotion.

The pandemic was difficult for bars, but it was also hard for people who like to get out and socialize. That’s why the campaign aims to promote togetherness and inclusion by encouraging customers to invite a new friend to join them and celebrate the summer by imbibing some of the brand’s whiskey on one of the city’s most popular patios.

“Jameson has always been at the centre of people coming together to have a fun time,” says Anika Sharma, brand manager for Jameson. “That’s what summer is all about and we hope everyone will join us to celebrate #JamesonHour in a way that we have not been able to over the past two years.”

Group SJR developed the campaign.