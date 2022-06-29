Reddit puts local passions on display The Canadian portion of the "Find Your People" campaign spotlights communities most relevant to four different cities.

Reddit’s “Find Your People” campaign hopes to bring new and existing Canadian users to the platform by showing how it has a place for every person’s interest, no matter how specific.

The global “Find Your People” campaign is based around a spot by R/GA that shows three people trying to express themselves about grooming, plant care and cosplaying, but not being understood by each other. Thus, they turn to Reddit to find like-minded people there that will understand what they are trying to say.

The Canadian portion of the campaign began on June 27 and will run until Sept. 10 for a period of two weeks each, starting in Toronto, then moving to Vancouver, Ottawa and finally Calgary. The ads call out subreddits that will be relevant to locals – not just ones based on the city itself, but even getting as specific as for people interested in local cycling or food.

The Canadian campaign will be running on prominent digital out-of-home screens throughout each city, as well as on regional sections of CBC News, CTV News and Vice, according to RJ Pauloski, Reddit’s marketing director for Canada.

As the campaign moves to the other markets, it will focus on Reddit communities relevant to each city on screens including digital billboards and transit shelters, as available, says Pauloski, who adds that the four Canadian markets in the campaign represent nearly 30% of Canada’s population.

In addition, Reddit partnered with Live Nation for “Reddit House,” an activation during summer concerts at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage that will feature customized digital signage, brand ambassadors and limited edition Reddit merchandise.

The “Find Your People” campaign sprang from the insight that most Reddit users come to the platform to learn and gain perspective from others, says Pauloski. With over 100,000 communities and counting, almost no interest is too niche, provided it adheres to Reddit’s community guidelines.

“Reddit is unique in that our communities are not connected by individual identities, but through shared interests and passions,” says Pauloski. “People come to Reddit to connect in ways that they might not be able to elsewhere.”

The campaign’s Canadian adaptation was led by Jaw Advertising/ Canadian media strategy and buying led by Cairns Oneil, with Salt XC leading experiential.