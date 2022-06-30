CIBC eases its way into summer The bank wants being smart with money to be effortless so clients don't have to stress while making the most of the season.

CIBC is offering up a dose of seasonal optimism in its latest spot.

The finance brand’s new “Effortless Banking” campaign is set in a theme park with a dad admitting that, thanks to lockdowns, he’s had to say “no” to nonspecific discretionary items for the last couple of years.

The spot, whose coda features the bank’s new logo/portal, then encourages clients to enjoy summer and to say “yes” to things, with the confidence that CIBC’s tools, resources and advice will help them stay on track with spending and saving.

The campaign was created in collaboration with creative agency partner, Juniper Park\TBWA, and according to the bank, can be summed up with a confident declaration of ‘Summer is here. Spend it well.’”

Tammy Sadinsky, SVP brand and marketing at CIBC, tells strategy its hope is to remind people to enjoy a carefree summer while letting them know the institution is there to let them do so while being careful with their money, adding that it knows that client ambitions can change over seasons, based what’s happening in the world.

“After more than two years of living in the global pandemic, the pent up energy and ambition for normalcy is very real,” Sadinsky notes. “And we saw an opportunity here to help Canadians realize how that ambition can come to life this summer – gatherings, road trips, festivals – living this short and much anticipated season to the fullest.”

“Effortless Banking” is the fifth campaign launched under the bank’s rebrand, capturing the positioning of “Ambitions Made Real.” CIBC says it continues to showcase unpolished, personal, and evocative human stories, to bring that concept to life.

The campaign launched on TV and will be available across OOH, OLV, digital and social from July 4th, and is “an integrated plan across paid and owned channels that will reach both Canadians and clients,” according to Sadinsky and all about being where people are spending their time this summer, whether that’s at home or on the go.

Media was handled by Mediacom. OOH was created by IMA-HOME Agency in the UK.