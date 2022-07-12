In Brief: Thinkingbox acquires The Heist to establish film division Plus, Brand Momentum names a new business lead, while Creative Media and Blue door pick up new business.

Thinkingbox gets into the film business

Vancouver-based global creative collective Thinkingbox has acquired production company The Heist, reestablishing it as a new division within the larger agency called Thinkingbox Films.

The acquisition adds live-action filmmaking capabilities to Thinkingbox’s suite of services, which already included experiential, digital, social and animation. The Heist has developed a strong reputation in the space over the past 12 years, working on clients including Red Bull, Lululemon, GMC, Cadillac and American Express.

Now, that team will merge with Thinkingbox’s existing animation team to create the new Films division, while the production house’s Montreal office will give Thinkingbox a presence in a new market, in addition to Vancouver, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, where it already had offices.

“Our ambitious vision of crafting world-celebrated content for leading brands across the U.S. and Canada is only bolstered by this addition,” said Amir Sahba, CEO of Thinkingbox.

“Joining Thinkingbox will allow us to enter a new level of production and continue to push boundaries in content creation,” added Mike Goldstein, founder of the Heist, who will now lead the live action division of Thinkingbox Films as director of film, live action.

Brand Momentum adds a director of business development

Integrated marketing agency Brand Momentum has hired Saud Dastagir into the newly-created role of director of business development.

Dastagir will bring his relationship and business-building skills into the new role for the agency, which is looking to tap into his expertise to accelerate its growth, according to a release.

Dastagir brings more than 15 years of experience working in leadership roles across retail, technology, banking, automotive and telecom. An entrepreneur, his most recent venture – an exotic auto company called The Auto Boutique – successfully sold earlier this year.

Creative Media courts the Danny

The Danforth Mosaic BIA has tapped Creative Media to develop a new festival that’s all about giving the Danforth Mosaic neighbourhood – otherwise known as the Danny – “its time to shine.”

The Date with the Danny summer festival, which is running through to Aug. 21, transforms the Danforth Mosaic neighbourhood, offering outdoor dining, live music, art and food tours, weekend sidewalk sales and a Stories and Storefronts exhibition that tracks the changing culture of the neighbourhood through its business history. Creative Media won the assignment through an RFP.

“After what seems to have been an endless series of lockdowns, setbacks and isolation, the Date with the Danny offers a fresh and positive outlet to reconnect with each other and celebrate our neighbourhood,” said Billy Dertilis, chairperson of the Danny BIA.

“We want residents and visitors alike to really enjoy this historic and cultural-diverse area that has so much to offer,” added Maria Arangio, principal at the agency.

Blue Door wins Ripley’s Aquarium account

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada has selected Toronto’s Blue Door Agency as its digital marketing strategy lead.

Blue Door will be tasked with modernizing the Aquarium’s marketing strategy through the design of digital-first experiences. Specifically, Blue Door is mandated to review and optimize its creative assets and develop a new digital advertising campaign to help the Aquarium reintroduce itself to Toronto. The agency has already begun the early stages of strategy development.

The moment is “an important milestone” for Blue Door “as we strive to attract and retain brands with an exceptional brand presence and strong community purpose,” said Laura Silver, the agency’s founder and CEO. Blue Door adds Ripley’s to a roster of clients including Sporting Life, Tangerine Bank, Canada Dry Motts and Pusateri’s.

“Blue Door demonstrated a deep understanding of our brand and brought a sophisticated approach to media, data and analytics with a compelling vision to help us take Ripley’s to the next level,” said Lizzie Sibbald, the Aquarium’s marketing and communications manager.