In Brief: WTD adds to its leadership, martech capabilities Plus, Bite Size recruits a WPP vet to help it grow and Apply Digital buys a tech agency.

William Thomas Digital has recruited, from left: Mike Ross, VP of marketing technology; Lauren Moore and Jeff Lynch, group directors for client engagement.

William Thomas Digital adds new leadership

Toronto-based CRM agency William Thomas Digital (WTD) has further strengthened both its leadership and its position in marketing technology by adding three new leaders.

Mike Ross has been tapped by the agency as its new VP of marketing technology. Ross joins the agency with more than 15 years in digital marketing, most recently at Loblaw where he led the messaging implementation of PC Optimum and drove ecommerce growth for several Loblaw Digital brands. At WTD, he will lead the agency’s martech team and oversee its partnerships.

Meanwhile, the agency has named Lauren Moore and Jeff Lynch as group directors for client engagement. Moore is widely recognized as a leader in martech and most recently worked as senior manager and industry practice lead for Accenture Interactive. For the past decade, she has worked with companies including Goodlife Fitness, Scotiabank, Boston Pizza and the Home Depot. At WTD, she will lead the telecommunications, media and entertainment practices and help clients maintain their 1:1 relationships with consumers.

Jeff Lynch has been recruited from The Mark, where he served in a similar role for the past three years. Through his career, Lynch has worked with leading CPG and retail brands including Becel, Knorr, Dove, Degree, Staples and Shoppers Drug Mart. At WTD, he will lead the agency’s CPG practice.

Bite Size taps WPP veteran to lead strategy

Montreal-based marketing agency Bite Size has enlisted the help of Jean-Louis Gusiew to build its business as VP of strategy, formalizing a relationship that has been in place in a consultancy capacity for the past year.

Gusiew, who contributed for many years to the growth of the WPP agency network in Europe, Asia and Latin America and most recently served as managing director of Publicis Groupe’s Arc WorldWide out of Sao Paulo, has been helping the agency expand its offering for the past year. “Jean-Louis’ leadership and remarkable career have greatly contributed to his success with us,” says JF Durocher, CEO and co-founder of Bite Size.

For his part, Gusiew says he is looking forward to contributing to the agency’s growth and development.

“The multidirectional creative culture of the team is stimulating,” he explains. “There is no limit to the future of Bite Size.”

Apply Digital acquires Chile’s Reign

Vancouver-based Apply Digital is realizing some of its ambitions for growth with the acquisition of Chilean digital services company Reign.

The acquisition brings Apply Digital’s international headcount to more than 450 employees across eight international offices, including Toronto, Vancouver, New York, L.A., Miami, Mexico City, Amsterdam and, now, Santiago.

“Since the beginning, we have had ambitions to build an international organization. We were on the look out for a strong, likeminded tech partner with whom we could deliver excellent services on a global scale,” said Gautam Lohia, co-founder and CEO of Apply Digital. Lohia adds that Reign’s capabilities – which are focused on technology and app ideation, engineering and development – deepen its expertise in the area, combining it with Apply’s strength in strategy, design and data to move upstream with clients.

The acquisition follows previous collaboration between the agencies, which generated “positive client feedback,” according to Reign CEO Juan Claudio Lopez.

“This integration will give our people the chance to work for international brands and an opportunity to be a part of a global organization.”