Subaru takes a cue from the fitness world A campaign takes the WRX sports car for a ride reminiscent of spin classes, continuing the automaker's new marketing approach.

Active lifestyle enthusiasts might get a thrill from a Subaru campaign that takes its all-new WRX for a “spin.”

The new spot falls under Subaru’s “Welcome to Uncommon” platform, which launched last year to focus less on individual car models and more on the people who drive them. A new spot showcases what the brand is calling a “WRXOUT” – employing voiceover of a spin instructor to sell the premise that this is the sports car for active people.

The spot is all about performance: while the spin instructor narrates the action, the WRX is shown executing a variety of stunts before coming to a sudden and dramatic stop – at which point the driver, dressed in fitness apparel, wipes the wheel down as though it were the handlebars for a piece of fitness equipment.

In a shorter spot dubbed “Group WRXOUT,” the same driver takes a group of clearly fitness-oriented friends for a spin in his new sports car.

The campaign, created by Zulu Alpha Kilo, includes three spots, OOH, social, print and Spotify advertising. Zulu worked with Agence Rinaldi for Quebec market creative and OMD on the media planning and buying.