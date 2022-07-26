Corner Office Shifts: L’Oreal’s new position takes a social stand Plus: Walmart Canada searches for CEO while Burger King appoints CDO.

L’Oréal creates new sustainability and human rights position

Maya Colombani will step into L’Oréal Canada’s newly-created chief sustainability and human rights officer role as the brand aims to elevate its responsible and sustainable business model.

Social and environmental performance are the focus of this position, and Colombani plans to increase L’Oréal Canada’s positive footprint internally and externally by developing a sustainable value chain, empowering the brand’s ecosystem, scaling social activism and improving human rights conditions. One of her first projects is to achieve the company’s full carbon neutrality on all of its sites, while accelerating water management targets and honing clean tech partnerships.

Colombani has been with L’Oréal in a number of roles since 2001, and made marked social and sustainable improvements for the brand’s Brazil branch.

Walmart Canada president exits, interim leader in his place

After 26 years with Walmart, and almost three as Walmart Canada’s president and CEO, Horacio Barbeito has left his post. He spearheaded the company’s efforts through the pandemic, while overseeing steady growth by way of investments in stores, supply chain, e-commerce and health and wellness initiatives.

In the interim, JP Suarez, EVP, CAO and regional CEO for Walmart International will head up Walmart Canada as the search continues for a permanent CEO.

Burger King places value on digital pursuits

Thibault Roux has been hired as Burger King U.S. and Canada’s chief digital officer (CDO), and will work to develop the brand’s digital strategy, which focuses on the guest experience. Roux’s past roles include SVP digital at Optum, VP product, experience and accessibility at United Healthcare and a variety of positions in innovation and emerging technologies at Target.

“Thibault will partner across analytics, marketing, operations and restaurant technology teams to integrate the digital guest experience into everything we do as a brand — with the aim of both exceeding guest expectations and driving profitable restaurant traffic,” says Tom Curtis, president of Burger King North America.