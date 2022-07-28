RCC creates one-stop platform for a breadth of data The Retail Pulse Dashboard pulls from several sources to provide critical info across sectors, regions and timeframes.

Retail Council of Canada (RCC) and KPMG’s data visualization team, Lighthouse, teamed up to develop a customizable tool to help retailers access better data.

The Retail Pulse Dashboard helps retailers and business partners access data that includes sales by province, data on retail’s economic impact, updates on employment, mobility, consumer and credit and debit card spending.

The Dashboard is a “first-stop temperature-check” for the retail sector, and is based on feedback from RCC members.

The tool collects and consolidate data from various sources, including Statistics Canada, to allow users to find critical information across multiple retail sectors, regions and timeframes.

According to Diane J. Brisebois, RCC’s president and CEO, the last couple of years have been a time of profound change for the retail industry and it’s more important than ever for retailers to leverage the power of data and seize opportunities to yield long-term success.

Brisebois says that the Dashboard will make it easier for businesses to find key retail data points in one place, and that while it’s available to everyone, RCC members have access to a richer data set, enhanced filtering, comparisons, and customization.

Sarah Jordan, CEO of Mastermind Toys, an RCC member which recently came to market with a line of private label toys, called it a game-changer for industry to have a singular resource that gives companies access to the most relevant retail data.

“Spending less time gathering rich data from different sources and allowing more time to react quickly to trends is such a welcomed advantage, especially given the pace of the retail environment,” Jordan says.