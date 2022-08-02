Mary Brown’s gets a save from Jordan Romano The QSR uses its new Blue Jays sponsorship to help boost app engagement and expand westward.

Mary Brown Chicken’s “Save Like a Pro” campaign is not only its first as part of a five-year sponsorship of the Toronto Blue Jays, but is also boosting its app and foothold in Ontario.

The latest iteration of the ad features Jordan Romano, the team’s star closer, informing a customer in line at a restaurant to instead use the Mary Brown’s app to get exclusive offers and deals.

The primary goal of the “Save Like a Pro” campaign is to drive downloads of the Mary Brown app, as well as commemorate Romano’s record-breaking 31 consecutive saves. However, the larger initiative is to continue the QSR’s westward expansion from its home province of Newfoundland & Labrador.

“We’re trying to reach as many Canadians as possible,” says Angela Windsor, senior brand manager, digital, at Mary Brown’s Chicken. “The Blue Jays have a large audience so we’re using that to reach out to future guests and potential guests, getting them to come into our locations. We’re growing across the country and Mary Brown’s is in more markets than we’ve ever been.”

The heavy emphasis on its app is Mary Brown Chicken’s response to the pandemic and the changing habits of consumers that want their QSR experience to be as convenient as possible. Ordering through apps also seems to be the way the business is evolving, according to Windsor.

There is a loyalty program associated with the app where every dollar spent generates reward points that can be redeemed for free products, says Windsor. In addition, there are offers and menu items that are exclusive to the app, with some even being secret that won’t be available for in-store purchases.

The campaign was led by Sportsnet, which handled everything in-house, with creative appearing across Roger Sports & Media’s other media platforms, in addition to Mary Brown’s owned platforms, including it social media and stores. The campaign will continue until Oct. 5.