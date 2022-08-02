On-premise beverage sales are topping pre-pandemic levels New CGA data shows some bars and restaurants are seeing double-digit boosts.

On-premise sales have shown positive growth in the past two weeks, according to new data from the CGA.

Published as part of the CGA’s Canada On Premise Sales Impact Report, the BeverageTrak dataset for week ending July 23 shows that sales velocity is well ahead of both 2019 (up 15%) and 2021 levels (9%). Sundays, in particular, saw a 25% increase and Mondays a 35% increase over the averages from 2019, with traffic and check value driving the trend.

Sales volumes were also up the previous week across Canada, which came following two weeks of declines.

On premise sales took a hit during the pandemic with restrictions and lockdowns leading to wide-scale and long-term closures. But the numbers now are showing a strong trend toward recovery as bars, restaurants and other venues are reopening with the lifting of a majority of restrictions across key provinces.

With respect to specific provinces, velocity is up 18% over the previous year in B.C. and 15% in Quebec and Ontario, while Alberta is lagging slightly with just a 3% increase.

“It’s positive that velocity trends are once again ahead of 2019 and 2021 levels after a short period of decline, with all provinces experiencing higher velocities in the latest week,” said Matthew Crompton, the CGA’s regional director for North America. “With the summer months in full swing and patio season upon us, we can see this having an impact on visitation levels to bars and restaurants.”