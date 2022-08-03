Deloitte acquires Nubik to firm up mid-market offering The consultancy now has access to experience in key areas such as project management and CRM.

Deloitte Canada is building its presence in Salesforce and other areas of CRM and ERP with the acquisition of Montreal-based digital consultancy Nubik.

Through the deal, Deloitte is bringing on more than two decades of experience and knowledge not only in platforms like Salesforce, FinancialForce and Rootstock, but also in project management, sales engagement, supply chain, enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management.

Some of Nubik’s previous clients have included Boston Dynamics, Enviro Comfort, PureBites and The Ottawa Hospital.

Nubik’s team of more than 100 employees will join Deloitte’s existing consulting practice in both its Canadian and other North American offices, while two former executives at Nubik will join Deloitte as partners: Camil Bourbeau, formerly chief commercial officer and Alexandre Boyer, formerly chief operations officer.

Dany Jacques, Nubik’s former VP of sales, and Elie Rodrigue, co-founder and former chief technology officer, will also join Deloitte as directors, while Katie Bussieres, former president at Nubik, will be moving to Deloitte as well.

“The arrival of Nubik is sure to have an immediate impact on our clients, especially those seeking new tools and solutions to today’s most pressing and complex business challenges from digital transofrmation to skills shortages,” said Anthony Viel, CEO of Deloitte Canada.”Nubik’s strong multi-cloud relationships, especially with Salesforce, and a roster of seasoned senior professionals are going to greatly improve our ability to manage both the volume and scope of work the mid-market in Canada is demanding.”