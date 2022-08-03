Swerve names first VP of client service The Toronto shop also made other key promotions to expand its team and serve client wins.

Swerve has made several promotions, new hires and created new roles as the agency welcomes several new clients on top of retaining and growing key agency accounts.

Leading promotions at the Burlington-based shop – which specializes in digital marketing, PR, social media, influencer engagement and experiential – is former account director Natasha Martin, who has moved into newly-created role of VP of client service.

Martin (pictured, above) has been an integral leader in the agency’s growth since joining from Weber Shandwick in 2019 and is responsible for creating numerous top-performing campaigns. In the new post, Martin will also be focusing on Swerve staff development.

Swerve has also made a few other key promotions to expand its team: Kimia Moslemi has been promoted to account director and Alissa Gaiser and Samantha Machan have been promoted to account managers. In addition to promotions, Swerve has hired Somya Dixit Anand as account director and Trevor Beckham as account manager, PR and digital. Beckham is the agency’s third digital hire in just 12 months.

“We’ve been diligent in adapting to industry trends and listening to our client needs which has contributed to the transformation of Swerve over the years,” says Andrew Wagar, president and CEO, Swerve. “As a result, we have had record growth over the past two years and have expanded our team and its skills to truly offer a one-stop-shop for integrated marketing communications to our clients.”

Swerve’s clients include Mastermind Toys, FujiFilm, and has done work for Farm Boy and Mattel. More to-be-announced clients will be joining in the fall, which the agency says will result in further hires, including some roles based in the U.S.