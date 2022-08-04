Tic Tac hits the streets in pedicabs The Ferrero brand supported its new campaign by handing out rides and mints in a popular Toronto hangout.

Ferrero Canada supported a new Tic Tac campaign by getting Toronto park goers to take free pedicab rides as part of its sampling efforts.

With support from Golin, branded pedicabs ran along Queen Street West for two consecutive weekends, which pedestrians were able to flag down for a ride. Tic Tac Fresh Mint samples were handed out to participants; in total 35,000 free samples were given away over the course of the two weekends. Over six days, Ferrero Canada reports it provided almost 1,000 pedicab rides as well.

The pedicabs are part of “Take a Ride on Tic Tac,” a North American campaign that debuted in May with a spot featuring the small white mint in a variety of vibrant environments in different art and design styles.

Marcela Pedroza, Tic Tac brand director at Ferrero Canada, tells strategy the campaign celebrates little things that make life more enjoyable, where something as small as a Tic Tac mint can uplift everyday situations.

“This is new for Tic Tac and it was the perfect way to bring our ‘Take a Ride on Tic Tac’ campaign to life,” says . “With our branded pedicabs, we took Torontonians on a literal ride with Tic Tac and got them to their park hangouts, restaurants, and summer plans in style.”

The classic Tic Tac Fresh Mints are the heroes of the campaign. According to Pedroza, over the last couple of years, the pandemic severely affected the consumption of breath fresheners category. While fruity flavours remained popular, there was far less demand for minty flavours to be consumed at home.

“With more people out and connecting, we wanted to showcase our Tic Tac Fresh Mint because it’s core to our portfolio and are the perfect refreshing mint to pop in your mouth to enjoy anywhere, anytime and with anyone,” she says.

According to the feedback, experiential programs are back, Pedroza notes, with people excited to resume normal behaviours.

“Queen Street West and Trinity Bellwoods [Park] are also especially busy during the summer, and we wanted to capitalize on that with this highly visual, fun activation to reach our key demographic,” she says.

More creative for the “Take a Ride on Tic Tac” campaign will continue rolling out over the course of 2022 on digital and through social media, including executions to shift the focus on introducing new flavours launching this fall.