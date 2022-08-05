123w promotes four into VP roles The new managing directors bring fresh minds into the agency's leadership team as it grows across the country.

Indie agency 123w has made four senior leadership appointments, tapping some of its most experienced talents for new roles as VP and managing director as the agency expands across Canada.

Natalie Wu, Caroline Howson, Jaime Nilsson and Bianca Myers have all been promoted into the new position.

Wu, based in Montreal, joined 123w a second time three years ago (she also worked at the agency in 2017), and has more than two decades of experience in advertising both internationally in Europe with BBDO, as well as here in Canada with Cossette and Bleublancrouge. She has also worked client-side with Rise Kombucha. Wu had been working as a group account director, a role she’s held for the company in two separate stints for a combined three years.

Howson, meanwhile, has worked at the agency for the past five years, three of them in the role of client services director on the Sleeman, Lululemon and Canadian Tire accounts. Before joining 123w, she lead on the Telus West account at Taxi Vancouver, and also has international experience with roles at Tullo Marshall Warren in London.

Nilsson joined 123w in 2020, with more than 20 years of experience in American markets including New York and Boston, as well as in Vancouver. She has held senior roles at Omnicom’s OMD, IPG’s Octagon and Hill Holliday, as well as with NBA franchise the Boston Celtics and on the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Myers is the most recent of the additions, having joined 123w in June from The Kitchen, where she had been working as managing director to build a dedicated social and digital shop. Based in Toronto, Myers has more than 15 years of experience in brand and advertising roles for the likes of John St., BBDO and Lg2.

The four new VPs will play critical roles in the agency’s growth and expansion.

“The development of this new leadership structure is a direct reflection of our high talent model,” says Jonathan Longworth, COO at 123w. “It allows us the opportunity to better leverage the talents and the character of these incredible individuals to help us lead the organization as we continue to evolve and grow.”