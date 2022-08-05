Mucho Burrito lets customers share the wealth of their creations A push in Alberta will share royalties with someone who creates a new menu item.

Mucho Burrito is touting the variety of its offerings by launching an exclusive contest, in part driven by country music star MacKenzie Porter.

The QSR’s “Build Your Own Burrito” (BYOB) is an exclusive recipe contest at Alberta locations, a first of its kind contest in which Alberta native Porter debuted her own specialty burrito creation, which features mango, jalapeños, citrus slaw and cilantro lime crema.

Until Aug. 25, “Build Your Own Burrito” participants are encouraged to post their BYOB entries on social media. The grand prize winner will have their customized BYOB creation added to the menu in Alberta and receive 1% in earned royalties from all sales of that item from Alberta store locations for a month. Two runner-ups will receive a Mexican-inspired prize pack.

“With this contest, we’re celebrating everything summer and Mucho Burrito have to offer – vibrancy, heat and fun,” says Eliza Lee, senior marketing manager for Mucho-owner MTY Franchising. She adds that Canadians want first-rate ingredients and interesting meals, a uniqueness that is point of difference for Mucho. That was seen last fall with its “tandoorrito” mashup, a fusion burrito combining Indian and Mexican flavour profiles.

According to a recent survey the QSR did in collaboration with Maru Public Opinion, a large percentage of Albertans (95%) frequent fast food restaurants, while 71% of Albertans think Mexican food is an appealing and fun go-to summer cuisine choice.

The new contest is being supported by North Strategic.

The QSR also just wrapped up a national contest, “Fuel Up and Go,” with support from Spider Marketing Solutions. According to the shop’s president Rico DiGiovanni, it was a simple instant win contest that encouraged customers to buy any Burrito combo for a chance to instantly get grand prizes of $2,500 in gas through the microsite of the same name.

“With gas prices skyrocketing we felt that consumers would respond well to an offer to ‘fuel up’ with Mucho Burrito food for a chance to win gas fuel,” DiGiovanni told strategy. That campaign offered up a total of $200,000 in gas gift card prizes available to be won, and started mid-June and ran to the end of July.