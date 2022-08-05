WPP contunues its revenue growth across disciplines Ongoing strength in media, demand for strategic PR and investment in commerce and tech pushed revenue up in Q2.

Growth across its different lines of business helped keep WPP on the growth path in Q2.

For the three months ended June 30, organic revenue at WPP rose 8.3% year-over-year. In Canada, organic revenue was up 8% year-over-year in Q2, following a 5% increase in Q1.

WPP’s integrated agencies segment had organic revenue grow by 8.2% year-over-year in Q2. Within that, the media agencies within GroupM – which make up more than a third of WPP’s revenue – grew by 10.9%, with the creative and other agencies up 6%.

In addition to “ongoing strength” in its media agencies, CEO Mark Read cited growing capabilities in commerce, experience and technology among its creative shops as driving the growth. These “faster growth areas” represented 39% of revenue brought in by its non-media shops in the first half of the year.

In PR, organic revenue was up 7.3% in Q2, largely attributed to purpose-related and ESG assignments. Organic revenue in WPP’s specialist agencies was up 10.9%.

WPP also updated its guidance to investors, and is now expecting its organic revenue growth to be between 6% and 7% for the full year.