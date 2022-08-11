Vibrant bolsters its team with promotions and new hires A new creative director and client service lead are among those appointed at the strategy and experiential agency.

Vibrant’s hires and promotions, clockwise from top left: Alex Macdonald, promoted to director of client services; Renée-Claude Lapierre, promoted to creative director; Jonathan Jones, hired as director of client services; and Amy Houston, hired as a strategist.

Vibrant Marketing has made some key personnel moves, promoting two of its existing employees into senior roles and adding two new talents to its roster.

The first of the promotions is Renée-Claude (RC) Lapierre, who has been named creative director at the agency. Lapierre has been with Vibrant for more than a decade as its art director, working with clients including Sleeman and Diageo. Her promotion is recognition for her role with the agency and the impact she has had there.

Also promoted is Alex Macdonald, who has been with Vibrant for the past four years, most recently as a senior brand experience manager. She has been named as a director of client services and will be overseeing all of the agency’s national business with Diageo, the client she has worked with most while at the agency. Her transition “will be seamless,” according to Greg Baumken, VP and partner at the agency.

Amy Houston, meanwhile, is joining Vibrant as a strategist. Houston brings 15 years of experience in brand, field and trade marketing, working across the alcohol, hospitality, media and education categories. She was a critical part of the launch of Barefoot Wines for E&J Gallo in Canada, and now will lend her insight and go-to-market expertise to Vibrant’s client roster.

Jonathan Jones has also been hired into the role of director of client services, bringing more than a decade of client management experience with brands such as Canopy Growth, Telus, Coca-Cola, Kellogs and Molson to the agency. He joins the agency from Behavior, where he had been working in various account services roles for the past eight years.