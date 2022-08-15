Edelman promotes two of its top Canadian creatives Andrew Simon is moving into a global role while Anthony Chelvanathan will succeed him as national CCO.

Edelman’s promotions include Andrew Simon, left, who has been promoted to the role of global creative director; and Anthony Chelvanathan, who has been appointed as his successor as Edelman Canada’s CCO.

Edelman has appointed two of its Toronto-based creatives into new global and national roles.

Andrew Simon, who joined the agency in 2015 amid a larger shift, has held the national CCO post for the past seven years and, over the past year and a half, had also been working as global creative lead for its Unilever portfolio. Now, he will assume more formal global duties as he steps into the role of global creative director, leading on some of the agency’s largest international clients – including Unilever, of course. He will continue to be based in Toronto and will report to Judy John, the agency’s global CCO.

Replacing Simon on the national level is Anthony Chelvanathan, who joined Edelman’s global creative hub as an ECD in January of last year, at the same time that Simon was promoted into the role with Unilever. In his new role as Edelman Canada’s CCO, he will assume leadership of the agency’s national creative team and lead creative across the agency’s five Canadian offices.

“Andrew and Anthony are both incredible creative talents who have led powerful and transformative work,” says John. “I’m excited for them to step into new roles where their unique talents will further be amplified to lead our teams and clients to business and societal changing ideas.”

“Our creative team and expertise have evolved exponentially under Andrew’s purview, and we are fortunate to now have Anthony take the lead in Canada, to continue to push boundaries, earn attention and drive business growth for our clients through creativity,” adds Lisa Kimmel, chair and CEO of Edelman Canada. “His people-first approach will help him inspire our team across the country, and I am looking forward to seeing and experiencing the great work our team will deliver under his leadership.”