Bob lands Grupo Bimbo shopper mandate in Quebec The Montreal shop will bring an "impactful" campaign to Metro banners this fall.

Montreal-based agency Bob has won a new shopper mandate for the province of Quebec.

The agency’s shopper marketing department has secured a partnership with the Grupo Bimbo brand, a major player in the agri-food sector. Grupo Bimbo owns bread brands such as Dempster’s, Villagio, and Stonemill Bakery and in 2020 made-over Pom and premium organic bread brand Oroweat.

Bob’s first work is a back-to-school campaign to renew planned programmes, and is announcing “an impactful campaign” for a Bimbo brand that will take place at Metro banners in September.

Bimbo Canada has been very active on the shopper front.

This summer around the Victoria Day long weekend weekend, the CPG paired up with the Jurassic film franchise, rolling out specialized packaging and in-store promotional elements, including full-scale dino displays for a cross category promo for Dempster’s, Hostess Blue Twinkies and Takis running until the end of August.

Bob, meanwhile, already has a shopper marketing client roster that includes Guru Energy Drinks, which is taking its “good energy” message across Canada this summer, and quirky Arterra wine brand Nic Laloux, which is enticing consumers with old timey vintage cycling POS.

Bob was recently tasked to refresh the Activia Challenge, developing a complete shopper campaign easily adaptable to different retailers, while generating positive buzz around digestive health for the Danone subbrand. The agency has also supported Saputo cheese brands for a shopper program to take ownership of National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.

In July, Bob appointed Sarah-Maude Plante to the position of consulting director. Plante has led on large-scale projects for some of its largest clients, including Rona, Desjardins, and Les Producteurs de lait du Quebec (Quebec Dairy Farmers).