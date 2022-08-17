Fizz takes a refreshing approach to internet Quebecor's value brand delivers on a question it posed to customers earlier this summer: what does the internet taste like?

Fizz Mobile is showing that its low-cost, flexible internet and mobile offerings can be a refreshing thing in the world of telecommunications.

The first spot in Fizz’s “Taste the Internet” campaign features two women enjoying a green liquid that appears to be emanating from one of the woman’s phones, which then spills out of her phone as she pours it on herself. She then activates a router, which fills the second woman’s laptop with the same fluid as she pulls a refreshing looking drink out her screen, complete with a cup and ice.

A second spot in the campaign features a man drinking from his phone in the same manner,but focusing on the message that a previous month’s unused mobile data will rollover into the next.

The goal of the “Taste the Internet” campaign is to demonstrate that as a mobile and internet provider, Fizz Mobile is low cost and is as flexible and creative with its service plans as it is with its marketing.

“We’re very proud of the fact that people can get a customizable package that fits them,” says Andrew Lord, creative lead for Qolab, Quebecor’s in-house agency that led the campaign. “We always make it easy for customers to interact online and make their data rollover and customize their plan in any way they want.”

The new campaign delivers on a previous effort from June that showed the fizzing green liquid and asked what does the internet taste like?

One of the more interesting aspects of the campaign is the myriad of answers to that question.

It functioned as a “rorschach test” where people’s relationship with the internet affected how they thought the internet would taste, says Lord. Answered ranged from mangos, to cocoa and even battery acid.

The campaign is running now on Fizz’s social media platform including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, with a special emphasis on the latter two for the campaign’s focus on video content and user engagement.

Production for the campaign was handled by Qolab in conjunction with NumériQ and Gestev.