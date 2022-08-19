The upsides to a downturn? What the economic forecast means for market.
Experts explore how consumer behaviour is expected to shift, where the opportunities lie and what learnings from past recessions might apply to this unprecedented time.
Johanna Faigelman
Founding Partner & CEO, HumanBranding
Don Mayo
Managing Partner, IMI International
Ken Wong
Distinguished Professor of Marketing, S.J. Smith School of Business at Queen’s University
David Kincaid
Founder & Chair Level5 Strategy