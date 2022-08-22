Forsman & Bodenfors names new Canadian leadership team Andrew Carty, Julien Bissuel, Tyler Kawa and Glen D'Souza have been tasked with carrying the agency's forward its "radical collaboration" philosophy locally.

F&B’s new leaders, clockwise from top left: Andrew Carty, head of strategy; Julien Bissuel, managing director, Canada; Tyler Kawa, head of business partnerships; and Glen D’Souza, head of creative.

Forsman & Bodenfors has tapped four of its talents for higher-level roles within the company to create a new executive team for the agency’s Canadian offices.

Among the changes is the promotion of Julien Bissuel to managing director in Canada, giving him oversight of the agency’s Toronto and Montreal offices. Bissuel joined the agency three years ago as a VP of client service, with agency experience at both DDB and JP\TBWA. Client-side, he has worked with P&G, PepsiCo and Nestle.

“Julien’s extensive agency and client background makes him the ideal leader for our business in Canada,” said Toby Southgate, the agency’s global CEO. “He has had an enormous impact since he arrived more than three years ago, and we’re thrilled that he’s leading the way as we move our agency forward.”

Joining Bissuel on the team is Andrew Carty, who has served as Head of Strategy since his hiring – also, like Bissuel, in 2019. In recent months his role in Canada has been expanding, and he has been taking on increasingly global responsibilities alongside global strategy leads in both the U.S. and Forsman & Bodenfors’ home base of Sweden.

Glen D’Souza, meanwhile, joins the executive team as the agency’s newly promoted head of creative. D’Souza came over to the agency during its merger with KBS in 2018 – he was initially hired as an ECD at the latter agency. Now, he will have national oversight of Forsman & Bodenfors’ creative and production teams.

“Glen has brought so much to Forsman & Bodenfors and our clients’ brands over the years,” says Anna Qvennerstedt, global creative chairman. “He is also a great mentor, a respected leader amongst the creative team, and a leading voice in our DE&I agenda. He’s the perfect person to lead our creative offering in Canada.”

D’Souza’s promotion comes on the heels of a departure as Forsman & Bodenfors’ former CCO, Matt Hassell, left the agency last month to launch his own independent company.

The last of the four new appointments is Tyler Kawa, who has been named head of business partnerships – a promotion from his previous role as group account director. Kawa joined the agency three years ago as an account director and has progressively worked his way into more senior roles; he previously worked at Cossette on the McDonald’s Canada business, and at Bensimon Byrne on the Scotiabank account.

The promotions are intended to help F&B further develop its “radical collaboration” philosophy across the company, according to Southgate.