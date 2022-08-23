OLG adds Taxi to its agency roster The agency has been named AOR for casinos, racing and scratch cards.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has chosen Taxi as its AOR across its Regional Lottery and Land Based Gaming portfolios.

That includes the casino side of OLG’s business, scratch cards and horse-racing at venues like Woodbine Racetrack. Selected following an RFP process, the three-year term commences this month.

Maxine Chapman, VP of brand and marketing officer for OLG, says Taxi impressed with its understanding of the OLG business, its ability to lead large, complex, multi-platform campaigns, as well as its experience working with well-loved Canadian brands.

Taxi president Emma Toth tells strategy the new assignment is “a quite nice size and a great government business and we’re excited to have it.” According to Toth, given the amount of broadcast work that could be coming down the pipe, upstaffing is a distinct possibility.

Toth says it is receiving briefs in the upcoming weeks and it hopes to have its first creative in market sometime around the end of Q3 or beginning of Q4.

The assignment was previously split between two agencies, though OLG has not confirmed who these agencies are or if they were asked to participate in the RFP process.

However, this past May, OLG came to market with a campaign by Forsman & Bodenfors for Ontario Racing to democratize horseracing and counter perceptions that it’s both snobbish and seedy.

In March, the OLG also began efforts to get visitors back to the province’s Casinos, with work by BBDO to show the facilities are entertaining beyond the gambling side of things.

Other creative agencies on OLG’s roster include FCB, which has recently been doing work to help Lotto Max increase its appeal with younger players through experiential activations and merch that doubles as lottery tickets.

Last year, OLG also picked Mediacom to handle buying and planning across its properties.