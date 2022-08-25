Capital One looks beyond what’s in your wallet A new platform repositions the company in a more optimistic light that looks at people's potential beyond a credit score.

Capital One has launched a new brand platform that is turning the mirror on its customers, aiming to inspire them to believe in themselves and their dreams.

With the tagline, “You’ve Got This, We’ve Got You,” the new platform shows how Capital One and its suite of credit card products and services can help people build their credit and realize their ambitions. It hinges on an aspirational 30-second spot that showcases its belief in its customers, even drawing ties to the literal meaning of the word “credit.” Rather than ask what’s in their wallet – the brand’s old catchphrase – it instead asks what they see when they see themselves.

“Our customers are more than a credit score,” said Becca Mintz, VP at Capital One Canada. “They have different lived experiences and different goals, and credit is so important in helping them get there. From renting a new apartment to leasing a car, Capital One Canada knows that we can help Canadians have a better relationship with credit.”

The new platform puts Capital One’s branded products front and centre following the company’s withdrawal from partnerships with Costco and Hudson’s Bay during the pandemic. It also repositions the brand with more optimistic and grounded messaging.

“The new positioning isn’t about a fancy purchase or a big, expensive trip, it’s about real people getting a shot with a financial institution, believing in those that others might not,” said Candace Borland, partner and president at Anomaly Toronto, which was named Capital One’s AOR in 2021 and developed this platform from its winning pitch for the assignment. “The work we created gives us a glimpse into the lives of real people simply trying to get ahead and the importance of knowing someone is in your corner.”

The campaign is omni-channel and will roll out across OLV, social, radio and podcasts, with some OOH billboards, transit shelter ads and bus wraps.