BHLA hires Tyler Robson as EVP and managing director The veteran leader will work to further strengthen client relationships and develop talent in a key operational role.

Tyler Robson has joined Broken Heart Love Affair in the newly-created role of EVP and managing director, bringing 15 years of leadership experience to a key management role at the agency.

Robson joins the agency from Cossette, where he has worked for the past five years, the past three as VP and business lead. He led a team that handled 15 accounts including Google, YouTube, SickKids, Indigo, Egg Farmers of Canada, Intuit and McDonald’s. Prior to Cossette, he worked for ten years at Mosaic, on accounts including Kraft Heinz TD, Loblaw, Disney and Samsung.

“Tyler is a talented brand and business leader known for his deep client relationships, his commitment to people development, and his operational acumen, all of which will be critical to his role with us,” says Bev Hammond, partner and chief business officer at BHLA, to whom Robson will report. “But it’s his humanity, his empathy, and his commitment to the power of great creative to build business, that makes him uniquely suited to our mission and special culture.”

According to Robson, “the decision to pursue a role at Broken Heart Love Affair was easy.”

“I am so aligned to the purpose of this agency and, of course, excited by what we have all been seeing since BHLA burst onto the scene – transformative brand work that is making a massive difference, not just for their clients, but across categories,” he added. “I can’t wait to be surrounded by this like-minded group of talented people who obsess over being the best in the industry.”