Sponsored Session: Globe Media Group present Marketing Through the Lens of Journalism
During the lunch break, our partners at the Globe Media Group present Marketing Through the Lens of Journalism. Marketing is a fast-paced industry, moving at the speed of trends and technology. What challenges are companies dealing with at the highest levels? How do those issues impact the way marketers should approach their craft? What lessons can be learned from journalism, which on a daily basis needs to determine the ideal mix of news, knowledge and data to make decisions for its audience? Sean Stanleigh, head of Globe Content Studio, conducts a wide-ranging discussion with Rita Trichur, a senior business writer and columnist at The Globe and Mail.