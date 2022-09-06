Disrupting Disruption
With massive shifts in consumer behaviour, the landscape for marketers is rich with opportunities. How can brands seize this moment, now that all demographics are digitally connected (thanks to the pandemic), ‘service’ is the new ‘experience’ and the metaverse remains fresh ground? Mitch Joel, founder of Six Pixels Group and co-founder of ThinkersOne, shares how brands can innovate and refresh their marketing models in a culture of constant change.