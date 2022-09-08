Agency of the Year 2022 Shortlists: Media Meet the jurors and the agencies they deemed worthy to be among this year's finalists.

Every day this week, strategy is revealing the shortlists for each category in this year’s Agency of the Year awards, as well as the judges who chose them. Check out the other shortlists here.

Today, we are revealing the agencies vying to be named this year’s Media AOY.

This category puts a spotlight on media agencies that have demonstrated unique, successful tactics and smart integration of media channels. Each applicant was required to submit three campaigns they felt highlighted this criteria, and their bodies of work were evaluated by a jury of nine industry experts from brands, media companies, consultancies and fellow media agencies.

After two years of virtual events, Agency of the Year will be returning to an in-person gala for 2022, taking place on Nov. 1 at Koerner Hall in Toronto.

These finalists are listed in alphabetical order and in no way reflect their performance:

Media Agency of the Year Shortlist

Dentsu

Havas Canada

Initative

Jungle Media

MediaCom

OMD

PHD Media

Starcom Worldwide

Touché!

UM Canada

Media Agency of the Year Jury

Peter Blackwell, SVP, marketing and communications, Boston Pizza

Armin Huska, global head of media and agency management, RBC

Martin Lechasseur, senior manager, integrated media and digital data, Bel

Devon MacDonald, president, Cairns Oneil

Michelle Mruck, media director, P&G

Alexandra Panousis, global executive client leadership & solutions, Valtech

Arden Tucker, partnership lead, Media.Monks

Gah-Yee Won, head of media innovation and growth marketing, Intuit

Abby Yew, (interim) head of marketing, Wattpad