Agency of the Year 2022 Shortlists: Media
Meet the jurors and the agencies they deemed worthy to be among this year's finalists.
Every day this week, strategy is revealing the shortlists for each category in this year’s Agency of the Year awards, as well as the judges who chose them. Check out the other shortlists here.
Today, we are revealing the agencies vying to be named this year’s Media AOY.
This category puts a spotlight on media agencies that have demonstrated unique, successful tactics and smart integration of media channels. Each applicant was required to submit three campaigns they felt highlighted this criteria, and their bodies of work were evaluated by a jury of nine industry experts from brands, media companies, consultancies and fellow media agencies.
After two years of virtual events, Agency of the Year will be returning to an in-person gala for 2022, taking place on Nov. 1 at Koerner Hall in Toronto.
These finalists are listed in alphabetical order and in no way reflect their performance:
Media Agency of the Year Shortlist
Dentsu
Havas Canada
Initative
Jungle Media
MediaCom
OMD
PHD Media
Starcom Worldwide
Touché!
UM Canada
Media Agency of the Year Jury
Peter Blackwell, SVP, marketing and communications, Boston Pizza
Armin Huska, global head of media and agency management, RBC
Martin Lechasseur, senior manager, integrated media and digital data, Bel
Devon MacDonald, president, Cairns Oneil
Michelle Mruck, media director, P&G
Alexandra Panousis, global executive client leadership & solutions, Valtech
Arden Tucker, partnership lead, Media.Monks
Gah-Yee Won, head of media innovation and growth marketing, Intuit
Abby Yew, (interim) head of marketing, Wattpad