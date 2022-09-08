In Brief: Sklar Wilton adds a sixth partner, eyes growth Plus, Camden wins a new assignment with Gus, and FKA hires an industry vet as its new ECD.

Sklar Wilton names a new partner

Marketing insights consultancy Sklar Wilton has added a sixth partner, appointing Debra Kavchak-Taylor to help lead a growing team of more than 40 employees in Toronto and across the country.

Taylor joins a team that includes Charlie Wilton, Jennifer Marley, Sarah Liverance, Manoj Raheja and Sarah Major, and will play a key role with the agency, helping to lead the agency as it eyes further growth and “the next phase of development,” Wilton said.

Kavchak-Taylor joined the firm as managing director in 2020, and has been working with several clients in a variety of sectors to develop strategies both for marketing and growth, as well as build greater understanding of current and prospective consumers. In her new role, she’ll continue in that capacity but also be tasked with developing both the consultancy’s talent and its business. Her addition to the team will help the firm to scale further, said Wilton.

“Her fresh thinking and passion for helping our clients succeed, coupled with her strong management qualities and solutions-driven approach, make her an ideal addition to our leadership team,” said Wilton.

Camden wins new assignment with disaster recovery professionals Gus

Gus, one of the country’s largest networks of damage restoration professionals, has tapped Camden as its AOR for creative, communications, media and recruitment and retention strategies.

The agency will bring its experience working in the housing and real estate sectors to the role. Camden has previously worked with clients including Quebec’s APCHQ and the Garantie de construction résidentielle, as well as Intact Insurance, and has more than 15 years of experience in employer branding with a diverse range of companies in Canada, Europe and Asia.

“We were drawn to Camden’s transparency, clarity and vision for our organization,” said Francois Hetu, EVP at Gus. “We felt a business fit, but more importantly, a genuine fit where our values are concerned.”

“Gus has an array of marketing requirements in both languages that are based on a new, long-term vision for a variety of audiences. Brand coherence and consistency will be key for achieving these goals,” said Felix Major, VP of business intelligence at Camden. “We felt from day one that Camden’s agile network model was tailor-made to meet their challenges.”

FKA went national in search for its new ECD

Mississauga-based marketing and communications agency FKA has hired Craig Markou as its executive creative director.

Markou, a 15-year veteran of the industry, joins FKA from The Mars Agency, where he had been working as VP and creative director for Canada. He had worked in leadership roles at BTI Brand Innovations, DDB Canada, Wunderman Thompson and Wooden Hill Communications, and in a freelance capacity for Rethink, Bleublancrouge and Ogilvy. Over his career, he has worked on clients including Bud Light, Campbell’s, Ford, Gatorade, Kit Kat, Nike, RBC, Toyota, Tylenol, Uber and Walmart.

Markou’s hiring by the agency was made possible through its transition to primarily remote work, according to Rob Jennings, president and founder at FKA. Though the agency has hired several team members over the past two years in Calgary and Toronto, Markou is the first executive hire outside of its home base of Edmonton.

“We’re moving beyond our regional roots and bringing Craig onboard is a key part of our expansion plans,” he added. “His experience with national and global clients complements the direction our agency is taking.”