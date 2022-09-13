The Canadian Health Food Association gets a design pop The trade group's new look reflects a "sense of wonder" that comes from discovering new products.

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) has a new look as it strives to better reflect themes such as seasonality, inspiration and location.

The organization, which bills itself as Canada’s largest trade association dedicated to natural health and organic products, got an image overhaul from branding and design shop Pigeon, a move to update its brand and rejuvenate its identity.

Pigeon created the design architecture and “Pop of Wonder” conference branding, which will be seen at the CHFA NOW conference and tradeshow this week at Exhibition Place in Toronto.

“We conducted a full strategic audit, learning key truths about the brand, culture, category and audience,” says Martin Carrière, head of client services at Pigeon Brands. Through its discovery, the shop insights revealed that the competition was highly diverse but there was no clear stand out for conference brands in the health and wellness space, Carrière notes, a big opportunity for the organization to stand out.

“We wanted to create a sense of wonder and curiosity that you couldn’t miss,” says Carrière.

According to Keri Cadger, senior designer at Pigeon Brands, the event provokes inspiration and prosperity through connection and discovery within the natural, organic and wellness industry. “By creating an evergreen logo system, we can maintain consistency and brand recognition, from one show to the next,” Cadger notes. “The logo is structured to have the ability to feature a unique visual theme for each event, through both colour and graphics contained within the “O” of “NOW,” allowing it to express the energy and personality of each individual theme.”

According to Aaron Skelton, president and CEO of the Association, CHFA is built on the premise of nature nourishing people’s bodies, minds and the environment.

“The bi-annual conference and tradeshow is our summit, where industry-shaping decisions are discussed, cutting edge ideas are shared, meaningful connections are forged, and like-minded change-makers revel in the joy of collaboration,” Skelton says. And the Association says it wanted to position itself as a must-see health event focused on igniting new growth in the health and wellness category.