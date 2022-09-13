Zerotrillion wins AOR assignment with Organigram The agency will lead strategic and creative work for the Edison and Trailblazer cannabis brands.

Organigram, the licensed producer behind cannabis brands Edison and Trailblazer, has tapped Zerotrillion to lead its strategic and creative work.

Zerotrillion won the AOR assignment for the two brands following a competitive review, replacing BBDO Canada, which had held the role for several years. Under the assignment, Zerotrillion will be responsible for working on strategy, identity, design and pull-through on brand and product campaigns for Edison and Trailblazer

The assignment will see Zerotrillion tackling a familiar challenge for its team; the agency has been named Adcann’s Agency of the Year for two consecutive years and won other awards, both nationally and internationally, for its work in cannabis marketing, including a Grand Clio and Gold Effie.

“Cannabis marketing is often viewed through the lens of its creative limitations, but I believe these so-called constraints provide some of the most interesting creative opportunities,” says Adam Fierman, the agency’s global creative director.

“Organigram is driven by a strong, intelligent team that has achieved success in a difficult industry,” adds Aubrey Podolsky, managing director and chief strategy officer at Zerotrillion. “We’re here to complement that by helping them grow brand loyalty.”

According to Eric Williams, senior director of marketing with Organigram, Zerotrillion won the assignment because of its “ability to understand cannabis audiences and reach them with impactful creative routes that both build brands and sell products.”

“While there remains a tightly defined creative sandbox for cannabis brands to play in, Zerotrillion has demonstrated an uncanny ability to take Organigram’s consumer insights and translate it into beautifully designed creatives that connect with consumers,” he adds.

The first work from Zerotrillion for these brands is expected in the first quarter of 2023.