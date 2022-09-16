Cossette staffs up creative team working on McDonald’s New ECD Jason Hill is leading a group that will add three creative directors next month.

Clockwise, from top left: Jason Hill, Leilah Ambrose, Justin Luu, Zuheir Kotob, Jason Soy and Lorne Heller.

Cossette has hired a swath of senior creatives to work on creative for McDonald’s Canada, led by new ECD Jason Hill.

In his new role, Hill will oversee the creative team working on Cossette’s McDonald’s Canada account. He will also work closely with Anthony Atkinson, who was named ECD earlier this year and leads work for all other Cossette clients.

Hill has spent the last year freelancing, with stints at John St., Zulu Alpha Kilo and Edelman. Prior to that, he led creative for St. John’s-based agency Target for three years as its ECD. Over the course of his career, he has worked on clients including IKEA, Adidas, Newfoundland & Labrador Tourism, Virgin, Molson, Nissan and Axe.

Cossette, under Hill’s supervision, has also hired three senior creatives to work with him on one of the agency’s biggest clients.

Leilah Ambrose has been hired as group creative director. Ambrose has spent the last eight years at Edelman, most recently as VP and creative director, working with clients like Dove, KFC, Skittles, Kraft, Tylenol and PayPal.

Joining her will be new creative directors Lorne Heller and Justin Luu. The duo is returning to Canada, having previously worked at Juniper Park\TBWA and Taxi before becoming senior creatives at Droga5 New York last summer. There, the duo worked with clients including the New York Times, Chase Bank and IHOP.

Heller and Luu begin their new roles on Oct. 3. Ambrose will officially join the agency on Oct. 19. This month, the agency also promoted the creative team of art director Zuheir Kotob and copywriter Jason Soy to ACD roles, both of whom will also be working on McDonald’s.

Cossette and McDonald’s Canada have worked together in some form or another for roughly 45 years. Among its more recent work was the launch of the purpose-focused “Love What’s Next” platform earlier this summer.