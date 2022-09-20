Corus thinks FAST The company’s Pluto TV service appeals to value-focused consumers and advertisers

The future of TV might not be as ad-free as we once thought – and Corus believes consumers will be fine with that.

Stuck at home for months during the pandemic, more viewers spent more time with content. But now, with those days (hopefully) behind us, the media landscape is reverting to something a little more predictable.

But that’s not to say things are back to normal. Faced with 40-year-high inflation and a recession waiting in the wings, consumers have begun to take a hard look at their budgets. And while it made sense to subscribe to a cluster of streaming services when everyone was home, it might be less sensible when screen time is more limited and budgets start feeling the pinch.

According to recent Corus research, the Canadian streaming household population has grown to approximately 90%. However, with most households maxing out at three subscription services, smaller offerings have struggled to achieve scale. This challenge is compounded by churn, with up to 30% of subscribers considering canceling services at any given time. Despite the growth in adoption, only 30% of Canadians feel they have access to enough content.

Suddenly, value has become a prime driver of consumer behaviour, and media companies need to do a better job of making their case.

Spencer Charters (pictured left), VP, strategy and product development at Corus Entertainment, agrees: “From a consumer standpoint, the big thing we’re focused on is really being clear on our value proposition – why you would choose one service relative to another – because it’s so easy for consumers to move in and out of them.”

For Corus, the last few years have been about putting more content in more places. The company has invested more in rights and previous seasons of rights to grow its library, while it’s simultaneously upped its spend in marketing and new platforms – including StackTV, which launched in 2019 and has since attracted more than 600,000 paying subscribers.

But the market evolution that saw the growth of premium, ad-free streaming services also limited inventory access for clients. So what do you do when viewers start pinching pennies and you want to create more opportunities for advertisers?

Corus is thinking FAST.

Free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) is shaping up to be a major player. PWC’s most recent Global Entertainment & Media Outlook predicts it to be a primary money driver through 2026. FAST offers the best of all worlds: for consumers it means free, premium, curated content; for advertisers it offers more inventory, full digital measurement and efficient targeting.

And that is why Corus and Paramount Global are partnering to introduce Pluto TV in Canada this fall. The country’s first FAST service, Pluto TV will hit screens with more than 20,000 hours of content across more than 100 channels from sources such as Global News and Corus Studios in categories including home, food, kids and more.

Charters describes the deal with Paramount as a “no-brainer.” The companies already share long-term agreements that cover everything from content licensing to coproductions. And with Pluto currently streaming to a global audience of nearly 70 million in more than 30 countries, it’s a proven platform that’s ready for the Canadian market right out of the box.

Pluto also means more choice for advertisers, who gain access to a huge new ad-supported streaming platform they can trust.

“This is all studio-quality TV and movie content,” Charters says. “There’s nothing user-generated. It’s brand-safe. It does everything [advertisers] always valued about TV and brings some of the targeting capabilities of digital. So they’re still getting TV’s reach, but we can tell them a lot more about the audience. And they can target their ads more narrowly to different types of consumers and content.”

Charters says Corus plans to bring to bear all its expertise, relationships and strength when it comes to marketing the service – making the most of its TV, radio and digital assets.

That full court push applies to creating brand programs as well, as Corus’ sales teams increasingly bring all assets to the table, no longer being limited to either TV, radio, digital or social. The integrated sales model is designed to better meet advertisers’ needs by providing strategic solutions that take advantage of all relevant audience platforms.

While the technology changes, Charters says, the job remains the same. It’s about engaging consumers while simultaneously solving problems for clients, no matter how the content gets delivered.

“The job is never done,” he sums. “We can never stop innovating. Five years ago, very few people were talking about FAST, and now it’s the next big thing in global streaming.

“At the end of the day, we’re building a company that’s going to be around for a long time. So we’re going to continue to look for new ways to put content in front of viewers and make sure we have the right mix of products that cater to different groups. We’re always trying to figure out what more we can do from a content perspective and a value perspective.”

