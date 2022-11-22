Zulu hires Erica Shalinsky to lead strategy in Vancouver Joining the growing office is something of a homecoming for the former BBDO New York VP.

Zulu Alpha Kilo has added Erica Shalinsky as executive strategy director for its Vancouver office.

Shalinsky comes to Zulu by way of BBDO New York, where she had been serving as VP and strategy director, overseeing international work with Ford’s future technologies division, developing platforms and experiences for the automaker’s electric and autonomous vehicle lines.

She also has a background in business transformation, having served as a management consultant at Deloitte for public and private sector clients. In addition to Ford, she has worked with major brands including Microsoft, Shell, T-Mobile, The Gap and Bank of America.

It’s something of a homecoming for Shalinsky, who grew up in Vancouver. She joins an overall headcount of 10 full-time staff in the Vancouver office, which opened in February. She will take a role alongside David Tremblay, the office’s managing director, and Dean Lee and Michael Mayes, its ECDs, on Zulu’s west coast leadership team.

“Finding a talent like Erica with global experience to join our growing Vancouver team is beyond exciting. And the fact she grew up in Vancouver is even better,” says Mike Sutton, president and CEO of Zulu. “Erica has spent her career turning complex brand, creative and technology problems into transformational business opportunities for global brands, and I can’t wait to see the impact she has for our clients.”